Beefing up security at high school football games

High school football games and security
By John Huddleston | September 6, 2019 at 6:54 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 6:54 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Area high schools are being mindful of recent events when it comes to security at their own football games.

A week ago, several people were injured after someone started shooting at a game in Mobile.

A week prior to that, a gun was found in the parking lot at a game in Tuscaloosa.

A Birmingham City Schools spokesperson says they are mindful of what’s happened around the state.

In addition to continuing to use metal detectors at entrances, they are implementing a clear bag policy starting this week. That policy has been in the works for a while.

