Appropriation means Anniston Army Depot project will be “delayed,” say officials

He released a statement Thursday saying quote: “The border crisis is very real and unfortunately Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in the House have chosen to play politics instead of funding border security. However, as Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security, I know how vital the border wall will be for our national security and I completely support President Trump’s efforts to build it. I have been assured that this temporary delay won’t impact work at the Depot, readiness, or plans to relocate DGRC. As a delegation, we will work to help make sure the funding is restored in future appropriations.”