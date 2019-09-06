Appropriation means Anniston Army Depot project will be “delayed,” say officials

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The money diverted from the Pentagon Project to pay for the President Trump’s border wall, will apparently delay a project at the Anniston Army Depot.
Plans called for a $5.2 million weapon maintenance facility to be built at the depot that would make room for the Defense Non-Tactical Generator and Rail Equipment Center, now located at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.
That center would repair railroad locomotives used to transport weapons systems across the country.
Instead, the money has been re-appropriated to build the proposed border wall.
The military affairs liaison at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce says Alabama's congressional delegation is working to restore that funding in next year's budget, so the project's status would likely be more of a delay than a cancellation.
Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers, who represents the Anniston area in the U.S. House, says he supports President Trump's proposed border wall.
He released a statement Thursday saying quote: “The border crisis is very real and unfortunately Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in the House have chosen to play politics instead of funding border security. However, as Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security, I know how vital the border wall will be for our national security and I completely support President Trump’s efforts to build it. I have been assured that this temporary delay won’t impact work at the Depot, readiness, or plans to relocate DGRC. As a delegation, we will work to help make sure the funding is restored in future appropriations.”
The announcement that the depot would receive the locomotive repair center came in December 2017.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.