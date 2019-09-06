Alcohol sales to start at JSU stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - You'll notice a change this Saturday at the Jacksonville Gamecocks home opener against Chattanooga.
Jacksonville State University's athletics department will now allow alcohol sales inside JSU Stadium.
"We are always looking for ways to improve upon what is already one of the best fan experiences in FCS football, and this is another way to offer more for fans attending our games," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said. "Universities across the country have seen both a decrease in alcohol-related incidents and an enhanced fan experience when they provide a controlled environment for alcohol sales."
Kiosks will be added to the concourse specifically for beer sales and will be sold and served by trained and licensed servers.
Law enforcement officers and game day staff will be trained and focused to recognize binge drinking, underage drinking, and other alcohol-related incidents in all areas of the stadium.
“These new changes will give fans the game day experience they have been asking for, and the commitment and partnership between our members, retailers and universities will help create a safe environment for all attendees,” Seitz added.
