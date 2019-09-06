Alabama football fans arrive in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - R-V’s full of Alabama fans began making their way into Tuscaloosa Friday.
Bama fans like Roger Roper and Ami Andrews said they’re looking forward to a successful football season and plan on enjoying time spent with loved ones watching the sport they love.
“We have friends and family. So I wouldn’t know what it is to be out without them. That’s tailgating. That’s the purpose. And of course, there’s a good football game right in the middle of it,” Roper said.
Some of the fans could be found parked in the Northington R-V lot next to University Mall.
One University of Alabama official says the school is planning for as many as 100,000 people on campus for Saturday’s home opener.
