Alabama basketball forward Rojas out for season with torn ACL

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama men's basketball forward James Rojas is out for the 2019-20 season after suffering a torn ACL.
The good news is the junior college transfer had successful knee surgery Thursday morning and is expected to make a full recovery.
Rojas’s surgery was performed by Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham.
“We are disappointed to lose James for the season,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “I feel terrible for him and his family because he was excited to be on campus and contribute to our team. We are fortunate to have an outstanding medical team at the University of Alabama that will be alongside him every step of the way during the rehab process and we are looking forward to having him for two seasons beginning in the 2020-21 season.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.