Trussville City Schools bus cameras a success

A first-time offender can be fined anywhere from $150-300. A second offense is $300-500 plus suspension of your license for 30 days and 100 hours of community service. A third time will cost you $1,000, a 90-day suspension of your license and 200 hours of community service. A fourth time is considered a felony, and will cost you $3,000 and your license is suspended for one year.