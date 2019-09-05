Trussville City Schools bus cameras a success

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a major concern for parents—worrying about your son or daughter as they step off the school bus and into busy streets where some drivers still ignore the buses flashing stop sign.
No one wants their child to get hurt. And to make sure that doesn’t happen, Trussville City Schools have installed cameras on their buses.
“I don’t know why it has come to this. They’re just driving past the stop signs. But any movement and hitting a child could be detrimental,” says Trussville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill.
Money comes from the state department into their Advancement in Technology Fund, which is used for safety measures at school. This year, those funds were increased. Neill says six cameras go on each bus, a total cost of just under $2,500.
“It provides a great peace of mind. Especially when the time changes and it’s dark in the morning when the students are waiting for the bus, and on a rainy day or when the weather is bad. That brings us greater peace of mind on those days,” says Neill.
They can check the video at any time, or bus drivers can submit it when they see a car running the stop arm.
“But we have to have the cameras on the buses to increase our school safety, of course, but then to prove it actually happened,” says Neill.
“It’s a great tool for us,” says Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush.
Under Alabama law, officers can write a citation for the offense based on the video alone. The Trussville Police Department wrote 30 citations last school year, and three so far this year.
A first-time offender can be fined anywhere from $150-300. A second offense is $300-500 plus suspension of your license for 30 days and 100 hours of community service. A third time will cost you $1,000, a 90-day suspension of your license and 200 hours of community service. A fourth time is considered a felony, and will cost you $3,000 and your license is suspended for one year.
“We’re just doing all we can to keep our students safe,” says Neill.
“If you run that stop sign, you are showing a complete disregard for the safety of those kids,” says Rush.
The cameras capture the license plate, then officers send the ticket to the registered owner of the vehicle, no matter who was driving.
The is that hope now that they’re getting word out about these cameras, that it will stop.
