Thompson ready for Hoover test as region play begins

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Thompson Warriors open region play against the Hoover Bucs Friday night in Class 7A Region 3. Both the Warriors and Bucs are undefeated heading into this top-4 battle in Class 7A.
“It’s a night for our kids to play and find out where we’re at. Hoover has played two really good opponents, and we’re looking forward to see where we are. We have nine new guys on offense and we need to see where they are at in big games,” said Thompson head coach Mark Freeman.
The Warriors and Bucs are 2-2 in this match-up over the last two years.
Hoover and Thompson is our WBRC Sideline Game of the Week. Sideline begins at 10:25pm Friday night only on WBRC.
