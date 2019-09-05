Scotch eggs with Simply Infused spicy Aioli
Ingredients:
5 hard boiled eggs
1 lb sausage
bread crumbs (optional)
Aioli ingredients:
1 egg
1 egg yolk
2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
1 lemon (juiced)
1/4 cup Simply Infused Baklouti Olive Oil
3/4 cup Simply Infused Milanese Gremolata Olive Oil
salt and pepper (to taste)
Directions:
Prepare eggs:
Separate uncooked sausage into 5 flat “sausage-patties.” Wrap peeled hard-boiled egg with the sausage, making sure to flatten all sides of the egg and roll in palms of hand to make into a smooth ball. (Roll in bread crumbs if desired) Bake at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes.
Prepare Aioli:
Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Using the emulsifying blender, blend until smooth.
To serve:
Cut eggs in halves, drizzle or dip with Aioli. Enjoy!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.