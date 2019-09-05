Scotch eggs with Simply Infused spicy Aioli

By WBRC Staff | September 5, 2019 at 1:20 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 1:20 PM

Ingredients:

5 hard boiled eggs

1 lb sausage

bread crumbs (optional)

Aioli ingredients:

1 egg

1 egg yolk

2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 lemon (juiced)

1/4 cup Simply Infused Baklouti Olive Oil

3/4 cup Simply Infused Milanese Gremolata Olive Oil

salt and pepper (to taste)

Directions:

Prepare eggs:

Separate uncooked sausage into 5 flat “sausage-patties.” Wrap peeled hard-boiled egg with the sausage, making sure to flatten all sides of the egg and roll in palms of hand to make into a smooth ball. (Roll in bread crumbs if desired) Bake at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes.

Prepare Aioli:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Using the emulsifying blender, blend until smooth.

To serve:

Cut eggs in halves, drizzle or dip with Aioli. Enjoy!

