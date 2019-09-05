Roadwork to impact Alabama fans Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some fans headed to The Crimson Tide’s first home game Saturday, will run right into construction work happening on I-20/59 between Exit 73 and Exit 77.
Students are telling friends and family who are traveling to Tuscaloosa for the game to prepare for traffic delays.
“They’re worried about getting there on time," said Dowd Ritter. "Leave early, beat the traffic.”
Nick Frenz, the University of Alabama’s associate director of Event Management and Transportation Services, said they’re more concerned about traffic leaving the game than coming in. ALDOT installed a concrete divider on the northbound lane of the interstate to protect contractors.
“We know it’s going to impact you if you’re taking McFarland out of here. There’s a possibility that it could back up. But we’re working with ALDOT and the city and Tuscaloosa Police Department to open up Skyland Boulevard as a way to get out of town,” Frenz explained.
Lurleen Wallace Boulevard northbound and southbound in downtown Tuscaloosa are limited to two lanes and some intersections are closed due to ongoing roadwork.
ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams explained how they’re accommodating fans. “Thursday night to Sunday we don’t allow the contractor to block off lanes on Lurleen Wallace. And by doing so it allows people to get to the stadium and get out quicker.”
Frenz suggested taking alternate routes like Highway 216 at Exit 100 or Highway 11 at Exit 79, both off of I-59/20 as other ways fans can into for the game and leave.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.