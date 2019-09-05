Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Sydney Rinehard!
Sydney is a senior at Wellborn High School with a 3.96 GPA. She is on the Student Council, yearbook staff, volleyball team and key club. In addition, she volunteers her time with Alacare Home & Hospice, Ronald McDonald House, and the Kiwanis Club. Her leadership and work ethic show in all she does.
Sydney, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
