Racist graffiti sprayed on trees in East Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in one East Birmingham neighborhood are upset that someone spray painted racist graffiti on one of the area's trees.
"Unbelievable, unbelievable," said Carson Franklin, Overton Neighborhood Vice President.
Franklin says residents think it's kids playing pranks. However what was written on the tree is hurtful, and the youth are obviously troubled.
"We are beyond intimidation and that won't happen. Just a group of kids that don't have anything else to do is what I credit this too," he added.
Birmingham Public Works employees wasted little time getting down the graffiti.
In approximately 10 minutes Wednesday morning, they had the entire message washed away.
However this is not the first time Overton residents have had to deal with something like this. Late in 2018 somebody spray painted on the roadway messages about satan, a swastika, and the words "always watching."
Carson's message to those who continue to do this?
“Simply stop!”
