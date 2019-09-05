3 people in custody after shots fired at deputies

Bessemer, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people are in custody after shooting at plainclothes deputies Wednesday afternoon in Bessemer, Alabama.
According to authorities, the undercover deputies were in an unmarked vehicle working a special detail near Arlington Ave and 32nd St in Bessemer when another vehicle passed them and came to a stop.
Men exited the car and began shooting at the deputies, striking the vehicle. None of the deputies were harmed. The suspects fled the scene but were later located by Bessemer Police Officers near Granville Ave and 22nd St Bessemer.
Two adults and one juvenile are in custody.
