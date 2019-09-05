Nearly 100 seniors from South Carolina evacuated to Birmingham out of Dorian’s path

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - About 90 residents and 30 staff members of Somerby Mount Pleasant senior living community, near Charleston South Carolina were evacuated to the Birmingham area today due to Hurricane Dorian. They are staying at the Doubletree Hilton just off Highway 280 at least through the weekend.
The hotel and local Somerby staff are trying to make them as comfortable as possible while they’re in town. It’s taking a lot of people working together to make the quick move happen.
"We’ve been setting up with the hotel for several days now leading up to this. Making sure that we have everything prepared from their meals, to their lifestyles to their programming to activities. We’ve had a great opportunity to partner with local churches and local vendors and third party providers to really help us provide a great atmosphere for them,” Ryan Robertson, Vice President of Operations for Somerby Senior Living said.
The local Somerby office is asking the community to help with supplying these seniors with things like bottled water, snacks and cleaning supplies. You can drop off those donations at the Somerby St. Vincent’s One Nineteen Birmingham location off Highway 280.
