Juul device disguised as Apple Watch

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many parents are already aware that juuling devices can be disguised to look like something else. But now, it seems manufacturing companies are getting wiser. The devices have been discovered as flash drives, or writing pens, and now they can look like the apple watches.
The fake apple watch device snaps apart and becomes a juul.
We talked with Mike Vest, the executive director of the Addiction Prevention Coalition. He says any student will tell you that 50% of their classmates vape or juul. He warns parents to keep vigilant when their child brings something home that you haven’t seen before, because even if they’re just trying it out, vaping and juuling can be extremely addictive.
"A lot of times parents don't even realize that one pod the size of your thumbnail is liquid nicotine that equals one pack of cigarettes. So if your kid smokes a whole pod in one day, that's a pack of cigarettes,” says Mike Vest.
He says the thing to do is educate your child on the dangers of vaping and juuling at a young age. You can visit their website by clicking here.
