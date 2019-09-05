Jessica Ivey: Pork and Whole Wheat Pasta Alfredo

Ingredients:
1 Smithfield Roasted Garlic & Herb Marinated Fresh Pork Loin Filet, cut into 3/4-inch thick slices
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 (16-oz.) package whole wheat pasta (fettuccine, linguine, or spaghetti)
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1/2 cup milk, warmed
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 cup Parmesan cheese shredded, divided
3/4 cup frozen peas, thawed (optional)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
1. Sauté pork slices in oil over medium-high heat until browned. Remove from skillet; cover and keep warm.
2. Cook whole wheat pasta according to package directions; set aside in large serving bowl and cover with plastic wrap.
3. While pasta is cooking, melt butter in a medium-sized pot over medium heat. Add garlic and stir until tender. Gradually whisk in warmed milk. Remove from heat and whisk in yogurt, ¾ cup cheese and the peas until smooth. If the cheese doesn't melt all the way, place pan back on low heat for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Remove plastic wrap from pasta and pour sauce over top, toss gently to coat.
5. Serve pork medallions with fettuccine. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese fresh parsley.
