3 injured, including infant, after car crashes through house in Pell City

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people were injured when a car crashed into a home in Pell City on Thursday at the corner of Truss Ferry Road and Golf Course Road.
Police say the car went through a 4-way stop, ran into a pole and then into the home, throwing an infant through the house and a trapping a 63-year-old woman under the car.
The baby was taken to Children’s Hospital. Police say the woman is in severe condition at UAB Hospital.
The driver of the car said he blacked out. He was taken to UAB Hospital.
