Clerk hurt in robbery in Gardendale, search on for armed man

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale police are looking for a robber with a gun who hit a store on Decatur Highway.
Officers say the man walked into the Citgo at 10:45 Wednesday night, took some money and then ran off.
The clerk was injured during the robbery and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The clerk says the robber was wearing a hoodie and a bandanna over his face.
If anyone have any information, please contact the Gardendale Police Department, Detective Buddy Partridge at 205-631-5722 Ext: 533 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
