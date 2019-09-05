Clerk hurt in robbery in Gardendale, search on for armed man

Clerk hurt in robbery in Gardendale, search on for armed man
A clerk was injured and robbed at a Gardendale Citgo station. Search is on for this man. (SOURCE: Gardendale PD) (Source: SOURCE: Gardendale PD)
By WBRC Staff | September 5, 2019 at 12:57 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 12:57 PM

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale police are looking for a robber with a gun who hit a store on Decatur Highway.

Officers say the man walked into the Citgo at 10:45 Wednesday night, took some money and then ran off.

On Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at approximately 10:45p.m. a robbery occurred at the Citgo on Decatur Hwy in Gardendale....

The clerk was injured during the robbery and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The clerk says the robber was wearing a hoodie and a bandanna over his face.

If anyone have any information, please contact the Gardendale Police Department, Detective Buddy Partridge at 205-631-5722 Ext: 533 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

