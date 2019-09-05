Breezy and drier air moving in Thursday

Next Big Thing: Get ready for more heat as we approach the weekend and head into early next week. Majority of our models are showing us dealing with dry air and low humidity, but temperatures are expected to soar into the mid to upper 90s. A few of our models are showing highs near 100°F by next Monday. No sign of rain chances through Monday across our area. Hopefully by the middle part of next week, we’ll introduce small rain chances. Tropics: The tropics remain fairly active. Fernand made landfall in North Mexico yesterday afternoon and has now dissipated. We continue to watch Tropical Storm Gabrielle in the eastern Atlantic which should stay out over open waters and avoid the United States. We are monitoring a tropical wave that will emerge off the coast of Africa that has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Once Dorian is out of here, we should be free of any tropical systems for at least the next week.