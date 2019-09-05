Breezy and drier air moving in Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Dorian is battering the Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina coasts this morning with heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge. Storm surge could be greater than 7 feet along the Carolina coasts. We have also seen several tornado warnings issued for South and North Carolina this morning as the outer rain bands move inland. Dorian was able to intensify over warmer waters yesterday and was upgraded back as a major Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 115 mph. Dorian is expected to gradually weaken today as it moves along the North Carolina coastline. Hopefully by tomorrow evening, Dorian will be out in the Atlantic and moving away from the United States.
Locally, we are waking up with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are seeing a mostly clear sky to start the day. We'll see plenty of sunshine as drier air moves into the state thanks to a weak cold front. You will notice very breezy conditions this afternoon with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 30 mph. We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 90s.
First Alert: With dry air in place, temperatures will be slightly cooler to start your day Friday. Many of us could wake up into the low to mid 60s. Parts of North Alabama could see morning lows dip into the upper 50s. Dry air cools quickly at night and heats up quickly in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will likely rebound into the lower 90s Friday afternoon.
Next Big Thing: Get ready for more heat as we approach the weekend and head into early next week. Majority of our models are showing us dealing with dry air and low humidity, but temperatures are expected to soar into the mid to upper 90s. A few of our models are showing highs near 100°F by next Monday. No sign of rain chances through Monday across our area. Hopefully by the middle part of next week, we’ll introduce small rain chances. Tropics: The tropics remain fairly active. Fernand made landfall in North Mexico yesterday afternoon and has now dissipated. We continue to watch Tropical Storm Gabrielle in the eastern Atlantic which should stay out over open waters and avoid the United States. We are monitoring a tropical wave that will emerge off the coast of Africa that has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Once Dorian is out of here, we should be free of any tropical systems for at least the next week.
