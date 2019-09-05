Alabama woman warns against internet based funeral service

“We have had complaints on them over the last four or five years,” said Charles Perine, the executive director of the Alabama Board of Funeral Service. “What we have been able to gather, thus far, is that once the number is called, it goes to a call center and then the call is referred to one individual by the name of AJ. The individual will receive a call back from him. All we know right now is the one individual. We don’t know if there are multiple individuals included in this,” Perine went on.