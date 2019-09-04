Woman helps Glencoe ‘go gold’ for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

GLENCOE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gold is being splashed across windows of businesses in Glencoe, and this time it has nothing to do with the school colors of the Glencoe Yellow Jackets.
Ryan Lancaster has been painting gold ribbons, golden boxing gloves and other images across restaurant windows and other places in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and a young victim of it in Glencoe, Rozlyn Greene.
Lancaster says she did this independent of the #teamrozlyn awareness drive, and doesn't know the Greene family, getting interested mainly because of her interest in childhood cancer and the Greene family being from Glencoe.
“Being a mom and a worrier, it’s just something I have always thought about. I can’t imagine what other moms/families are going through that actually have to face it daily, as opposed to me, who just worries about ‘what if’... So I wanted to find a way to help,” Lancaster said.
Rozlyn Greene was diagnosed last December with AML, or acute myeloid leukema, a rare type of blood cancer.
So far the painted windows have turned up on Tre Regazzi, the Hungry Hut, the Big Chief, the Exxon Tiger Mart, Alaco Discount Pharmacy, Little Brown Cow, the Faith Worship Center, Glencoe Elementary School, the Glencoe Public Library, and the first out of Glencoe location, Etowah Pediatrics.
Lancaster says her children often help her paint the designs. She says her son helped with her favorite, the one at the Glencoe library, which depicts a hot air balloon, a submarine, and a sea serpent her son painted.
Lancaster says she's proud to do her part for childhood cancer in general.
"They have an organization set up that helps other families dealing with childhood cancer. And that's what the donations, when I painted the building, I ask them to make a donation to that. So that also gives support to other families also," Lancaster says.
Lancaster painted the first window after a friend requested it, and then posted on Facebook that she would paint other windows. She expected two or three requests, but got a large number and has painted 15 in all.
Lancaster says she’s started branching out of Glencoe and plans to paint a few windows in nearby Gadsden. Thursday evening she plans to add one to a window at Gaston school just outside Gadsden.
