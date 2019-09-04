What’s next for Legion Field?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the UAB Blazers prepare to move out of Legion Field and into a new stadium downtown, many are asking what will happen to stadium?
This was the discussion at a recent Birmingham Park and Recreation Board meeting. Moving forward, the board approved hiring a consultant firm to figure out Legion Field’s future.
Council President pro tem William Parker says city leaders need to figure things out now instead of waiting until 2021 when the Blazers are gone.
