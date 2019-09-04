Shelby Baptist Medical Center makes $10 million updates

Shelby County, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Baptist hospital has put $10 million worth of improvement into their hospital.
Updates include updating all operating rooms and adding a hybrid operating room that allows the patient to remain in the same room no matter what type of surgeon is needed for a procedure.
Now, all surgeons have everything they need in one room.
Paula Pool is the Surgical Services Director and she says that before doctors might have to transport the patient to another operating room with different equipment which takes time in a situations where every second counts.
“You’re having to move from one area to the next. From a controlled environment, across the hall that is not a controlled environment and then into the operating room. This provides us the ease of being able to do all of those things in one and not move the patient,” she explains.
Keeping the patient in one room also helps eliminate the exposure to infection.
