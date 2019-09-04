Person shot in head following attempted robbery at Tuscaloosa Co. apartment complex

Person shot in head following attempted robbery at Tuscaloosa Co. apartment complex
As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive. (Source: unsplash.com)
By WBRC Staff | September 4, 2019 at 11:22 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 11:22 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A victim is recovering after being struck in the head by a stray bullet Tuesday night.

Lt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at Treetop Apartments in the 5100 block of 36th Street around 9 p.m.

Following an attempted robbery, the victims pursued the suspects and the suspects fired several rounds. One of the rounds fired struck a separate apartment, penetrated an exterior wall and struck one of the occupants in the head. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed these events or believes that they have any information is encouraged to contact the Violent Crimes Units at (205) 464-8690.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.