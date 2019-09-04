Person shot in head following attempted robbery at Tuscaloosa Co. apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A victim is recovering after being struck in the head by a stray bullet Tuesday night.
Lt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at Treetop Apartments in the 5100 block of 36th Street around 9 p.m.
Following an attempted robbery, the victims pursued the suspects and the suspects fired several rounds. One of the rounds fired struck a separate apartment, penetrated an exterior wall and struck one of the occupants in the head. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who witnessed these events or believes that they have any information is encouraged to contact the Violent Crimes Units at (205) 464-8690.
