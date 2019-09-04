New HIV prevention clinic opens in Birmingham, targeting people of color

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new HIV Prevention Clinic opened in Birmingham on Tuesday.
The directors of the clinic said they offer culturally relevant care, which caters to people of color. The director of the center, medical director, nurses and support staff are mostly people of color.
The clinic called Living Well Outpatient Center, a subsidy of AIDS Alabama, is located at 3521 17th Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222.
They offer a treatment called pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP. The treatment is a once daily pill, Truvada, that is 96% effective at preventing the body from contracting HIV.
Although promising, the medicine is not easy to come by according to medical director, Dr. Kre T. Johnson, who said most doctors are not comfortable prescribing the medicine due to bias.
“Years ago, a lot of doctor’s didn’t want to prescribe birth control because they said it would give women a pass to go out and have more risky sex. Well really, a lot of people in general are out there having risky sex,” said Dr. Kre. “Now, here we are to empower our woman, to empower our men that hey, if you’re out there living your best life, like everyone is now, make sure to protect yourself.”
The clinic offers financial assistance for those who do not have insurance.
For hours of operation and other important information about Living Well Outpatient Center, call 205-324-9822.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.