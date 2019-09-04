More than 2 dozens animals from SC arrive at GBHS ahead of Dorian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than two dozen cats and dogs from the Hilton Head Humane Association arrived at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society Wednesday to keep them safe from Hurricane Dorian.
The shelter took in 25 cats and six dogs. The animals will be available for adoption after they have been evaluated by Dr. Jerry Latham.
The following donations are being collected at the GBHS Adoption Center:
- Wet cat/dog food
- Dry cat/dog food
- Non-clumping cat litter
- Kennels
- New pet beds
- New collars/leashes,
- Tarps
- Towels/hand towels
Donation Drop Off Locations:
- Greater Birmingham Humane Society 300 Snow Drive Birmingham, AL 35209
- Hollywood Feed 2800 Cahaba Village Plaza Mountain Brook, AL 35243
- Petco in Trussville 1961 Gadsden Hwy Birmingham, AL 35235
- PetSmart in McCalla 4925 Promenade Pkwy Bessemer, AL 35022
- Pet Supplies Plus in Homewood 421 Green Springs Hwy Homewood, AL 35209
- Pet Supermarket in Vestavia 608 Montgomery Hwy Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
Monetary donations can also be made at gbhs.org/hurricanerelief.
