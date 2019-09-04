Make a plan to rescan if you get WBRC through over-the-air antenna

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday is a big day for WBRC FOX6 News.
At 2:00 am Friday morning, we’ll throw the switch on a new transmitter as part of the FCC Spectrum Repack project.
That means we’re getting a new broadcast frequency. That frequency is what your television looks for when using an antenna. Our broadcast frequency is changing from channel 50 to channel 29.
Are we still Channel 6? Yes. Your television will continue to identify us as “Channel 6” (6.1, 6.2, etc.) to you.
Why are we doing this? By law, many local TV stations are moving to new frequencies. If you watch TV for free, using an antenna, you must rescan your TV to keep your channels.
You don't need any new devices, equipment or services for the rescan.
If you have multiple televisions with over-the-air antenna reception you will have to rescan each TV set.
And here's some really good news, the frequency move will put us back on the highest antenna at higher power and will hopefully resolve some of the reception problems we’ve experienced.
Follow These Simple Steps to Rescan Your TV
-Make sure you have a VHF/UHF antenna connected to your TV.
-Go to your TV menu.
-Select “Channel Setup” (or similar).
-Choose “Antenna” and/or “Air.”
-Run “Auto-program.”
-Your TV may take 3 to 15 minutes as it searches for channels in your area.
-If your television is not digital, but you have a digital set-top box, refer to your set-top box product manual to learn how to add channels.
And if you watch us by cable or satellite you do not have to rescan or do anything else.
Thanks for watching!
