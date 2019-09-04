Law enforcement mini parade for special Shelby County teenager, deputies call it “uplifting encouragement”

Officers and deputies from across Shelby County held a parade for 19-year-old Cody Northcutt
By WBRC Staff | September 4, 2019 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 5:36 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It's the kind of work law enforcement heroes love to do. Putting smiles on faces, especially for people who haven't had a lot to smile about.

Wednesday officers and deputies from across Shelby County held a parade for special 19-year-old Cody Northcutt.

Shelby County law enforcement officers hold a parade for Cody Northcutt. (SOURCE: Photojournalist Vincent Parker)
Cody was born weighing only 1lb and 9oz.

All of his life, medical personnel told his family he wont make it, but he has.

• In 2017 his health began declining resulting in three hospital ICU stays.

• In 2018 he was back in the ICU for a lung disease.

• In 2019 he has had six surgeries on his brain. Cody is now home, bedridden and with hospice.

Wednesday he got a surprise with a mini parade in front of his Alabaster home. Officers and deputies drove through with sirens blaring, lights flashing, and lots of waving and smiles.

Shelby County law enforcement officers hold a parade for Cody Northcutt. (SOURCE: Photojournalist Vincent Parker)
His mom said he loves loud noises, and this was a happy day for their family.

You can follow Cody’s story on his family’s Facebook page “Pray for Cody.”

Shelby County law enforcement officers hold a parade for Cody Northcutt. (SOURCE: Photojournalist Vincent Parker)
