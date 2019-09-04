Law enforcement mini parade for special Shelby County teenager, deputies call it “uplifting encouragement”

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It's the kind of work law enforcement heroes love to do. Putting smiles on faces, especially for people who haven't had a lot to smile about.
Wednesday officers and deputies from across Shelby County held a parade for special 19-year-old Cody Northcutt.
Cody was born weighing only 1lb and 9oz.
All of his life, medical personnel told his family he wont make it, but he has.
• In 2017 his health began declining resulting in three hospital ICU stays.
• In 2018 he was back in the ICU for a lung disease.
• In 2019 he has had six surgeries on his brain. Cody is now home, bedridden and with hospice.
Wednesday he got a surprise with a mini parade in front of his Alabaster home. Officers and deputies drove through with sirens blaring, lights flashing, and lots of waving and smiles.
His mom said he loves loud noises, and this was a happy day for their family.
