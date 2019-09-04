Hot temperatures expected across Alabama today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! Locally we are enjoy a quiet morning with temperatures mostly in the 70s. A few locations have dipped into the 60s. We want to give everyone a first alert for sunshine and hot temperatures this afternoon. Highs could reach in the mid to upper 90s in many locations. Good news is that the humidity will remain fairly low, so you don't have to worry about extreme heat index values. Winds will increase from the north this afternoon at 10-15 mph as a weak cold front moves into the area.
The main focus is Hurricane Dorian which continues to become larger as it finally moves northwards towards the Carolinas. Winds are down from a few days ago, but the larger storm means the tropical storm force winds and the hurricane force winds spread out farther impacting more people. Dorian is a Category 2 hurricane and is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge along the GA and South Carolina coasts later today. It is possible it could make landfall in SC/NC tomorrow as it begins to move northeast and away from the United States. Dorian should be out of here by this weekend as it moves into the Northern Atlantic. The damage Dorian created in the northwestern Bahamas is catastrophic with widespread destruction to buildings and homes. Finding survivors will be the biggest priority for the next several days.
FIRST ALERT: As a weak cold front moves into the area tonight, expect winds to pick up behind the front. Thursday is looking slightly cooler with highs in the lower 90s. Winds will be breezy with northerly winds at 10-20 mph. We could see gusts around 30 mph in the afternoon and evening hours. Much drier air will move in for the second half of the week. You’ll notice slightly cooler temperatures by Friday morning with many locations dropping into the lower 60s. A few spots could dip into the upper 50s north of I-20.
NEXT BIG THING: Get ready for some big-time heat going into the weekend and into early next week. Models are hinting at very dry conditions with plenty of sunshine continuing into early next week. Highs could be in the upper 90s flirting near 100°F by Sunday and Monday. Once again, humidity levels will remain low so we won’t have to worry about feels like temperatures soaring well into the 100s. Stay hydrated if you plan on attending the Alabama game in Tuscaloosa Saturday. The Auburn game is in the evening hours, so temperatures will be more reasonable.
ACTIVE TROPICS: The tropics are really active. It isn’t a surprise since September is the peak of the hurricane season. We have Tropical Storm Fernand in the western Gulf of Mexico that will make landfall in northern Mexico later this evening. It will bring rain and gusty winds into that region and for parts of South Texas. We are also watching newly formed Tropical Storm Gabrielle in the far eastern Atlantic. Good news is that this storm will move into the Northern Atlantic and will likely stay far away from land. We are also watching a disturbance off the coast of Africa that needs to be watched. It has the greatest chance of possibly getting closer to the United States by late next week if it can survive.
