Hot temperatures expected across Alabama today

The main focus is Hurricane Dorian which continues to become larger as it finally moves northwards towards the Carolinas. Winds are down from a few days ago, but the larger storm means the tropical storm force winds and the hurricane force winds spread out farther impacting more people. Dorian is a Category 2 hurricane and is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge along the GA and South Carolina coasts later today. It is possible it could make landfall in SC/NC tomorrow as it begins to move northeast and away from the United States. Dorian should be out of here by this weekend as it moves into the Northern Atlantic. The damage Dorian created in the northwestern Bahamas is catastrophic with widespread destruction to buildings and homes. Finding survivors will be the biggest priority for the next several days.