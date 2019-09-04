Heart Gallery Alabama: Joshua

Joshua, born July 2005, is a sweet and friendly child. He is a huge Harry Potter fan. Some of his hobbies include building with Legos, playing with Hot Wheels, listening to music, playing sports and watching action movies.
Joshua describes himself as nice and would like to be a basketball player when he grows up. His favorite school subjects are reading and science. Joshua dreams of having a family, traveling to new places and always having Legos. He describes the perfect family as one that is loving and nice to him.
Joshua needs a family that is able to give him one-on-one attention, consistency and a structured environment where he is given clear expectations and clear consequences. He would benefit from a patient and nurturing family.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
