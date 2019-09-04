Gray Television launches syndicated weekend political show with Greta Van Susteren – “Full Court Press”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sunday, September 8, Gray Television will launch a new weekly syndicated Sunday political show, “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren.”
Gray Television’s Chief National Political Analyst, Greta Van Susteren, will host and moderate “Full Court Press” from Washington, D.C. The new weekend political show will focus on how policy actions, political decisions, and national events impact local communities across the country through a mix of substantive interviews of newsmakers, roundtable discussions, as well as on-the-ground and investigative reports from local stations outside the beltway. The show will tap a broad bench of Gray Television journalists from newsrooms across the country, including the award-winning team of its Investigate TV.
“Full Court Press” will premiere in over 76% of the country in major markets including New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and all of Gray’s 93 markets.
Gray will also launch “Full Court Press-Overtime” across multiple digital platforms. The website and OTT app (Amazon Fire and Roku) will feature extended interviews, live streaming and user interaction, as well as links to additional related news content.
WBRC will air “Full Court Press” Sundays at 8 a.m.
For information, please visit: FullCourtGreta.com.
