Gray Television launches syndicated weekend political show with Greta Van Susteren – “Full Court Press”

Gray Television’s Chief National Political Analyst, Greta Van Susteren, will host and moderate “Full Court Press” from Washington, D.C. The new weekend political show will focus on how policy actions, political decisions, and national events impact local communities across the country through a mix of substantive interviews of newsmakers, roundtable discussions, as well as on-the-ground and investigative reports from local stations outside the beltway. The show will tap a broad bench of Gray Television journalists from newsrooms across the country, including the award-winning team of its Investigate TV.