Governor’s office offering reward in Tuscaloosa Co. homicide

TUSCALOOSA CO, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for death of Zakia Bibbs.
Bibbs, a 25-year-old mother, died on July 5 around 11 p.m. when someone shot and killed her on I-59 NB during a suspected road rage incident.
According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Bibbs, along with several passengers, were driving northbound on I-59 near the 94 mile marker. The victims were driving a black Ford Fusion. A dark colored vehicle, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder or similar SUV, approached Bibbs’ vehicle with its high beams on. After allowing the SUV to pass, the vehicle then slowed down, and the victim attempted to pass the SUV.
The victim and suspect vehicle passed each other a few times, until the suspect vehicle drove alongside Bibbs’ vehicle and someone began firing into Bibbs’ vehicle with multiple rounds. Several occupants in Bibb’s vehicle were hit, Bibbs died.
Anyone with who witnessed any of these events or believes they have any information relating to this case is encouraged to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.
