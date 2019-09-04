Emergency supplies needed for Dorian evacuees staying in Birmingham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People who live in a senior living community in South Carolina were evacuated to the Birmingham area Wednesday because of Hurricane Dorian.
Ninety residents and 30 employees with the Somerby Mount Pleasant community are moving to a hotel until the storm passes.
There is a need for emergency supplies for these folks.
If you can help, bring these requested supplies to Somerby St. Vincent’s One Nineteen location:
• Bottled water • Juice • Soft drinks • Nutritional drinks • Snacks (chips, candy, healthy options) • Hand sanitizer • First aid kits • Garbage bags • Paper towels • Disinfectant spray • Disinfectant wipes • Toothbrushes • Toothpaste • Dental floss • Disposable gloves • Adult wipes • Adult briefs • Craft items, jigsaw puzzles, word puzzles
