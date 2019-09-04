City of Tuscaloosa will put more money into Pre-K classes

A Pre-K class inside Arcadia Elementary School
By Kelvin Reynolds | September 4, 2019 at 6:13 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 6:13 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kids smiled and looked engaged while learning the basics inside a Pre-K classroom at Arcadia Elementary School in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox believes Pre-K sets a strong foundation for their future. “I absolutely believe down in my soul that if we’re going to have our children ready for this century it begins with Pre-K."

Maddox and City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria visited a Pre-K class and toured the school Wednesday. They touted the positive impact Elevate Tuscaloosa could have on Pre-K around the city.

The sales tax increase is expected to add $350,000 a year to money already set aside in the city’s budget to support Pre-K funding.

"There’s a trajectory that starts with Pre-K, where summer fills in the gap with summer learning and then really high-quality instruction and intervention during the school day where we can really change the outcomes for all students,” Daria explained.

560 kids are enrolled in 34 Pre-K classes in Tuscaloosa City Schools.

“I want to make sure that every four year-old child that lives within our city has the opportunity to have a first class education,” Maddox added.

Some openings are still available for kids to enroll in Pre-K in Tuscaloosa City Schools. You can contact city schools for more information.

