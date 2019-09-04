Blount Co. Sheriff investigating body found in steel canister

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a body found on Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, their office received the report around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The man was found in Blountsville on Paige Springs Road.
Authorities are not identifying the victim at this time. They confirmed that the man was found in a steel canister.
Investigators are at the scene and there is one person in custody for questioning. They are treating it as a homicide.
