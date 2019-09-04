Birmingham man killed in motorcycle crash Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The victim in a fatal motorcycle accident Tuesday night has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says Cedrick Mandrell Sankey, 21, of Birmingham died in the crash.
The accident happened at the intersection of Parkway East and 4th Avenue. The coroner’s office said Sankey was traveling on Parkway East when a vehicle turned left in front of him causing him to hit the passenger side.
He was taken to UAB Hospital where he died.
