Birmingham is ready to help the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham and the Christian Service Mission is teaming up to send needed supplies from Alabama to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian left destruction and people in need in its path.
The Executive director of the Christian Service Mission, Tracy Hipps explains what is happening and how you could help.
“We will send things like tents, duck tape, flashlights all kind of things like that,” said Hipps. “We are teaming up with the city of Birmingham and the Mayors office to collect cleaning supplies, just anything people would need from a disaster.”
For those interested in helping out, collection locations are set up at Boutwell Auditorium. Donations are also accepted at the Christian Service Mission located at 3600 3rd Avenue South in Birmingham, AL 35222.
Containers will be shipped out starting Saturday to Fort Lauderdale, FL and then to the Bahamas.
