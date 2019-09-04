Behind the Front: Forecasting a Hurricane

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the peak of hurricane season, and storms like Dorian have everyone watching the weather. The impact of a hurricane is un-measurable, and meteorologists are tasked with making the most accurate predictions possible. WBRC meteorologists J-P Dice and Wes Wyatt sit down to discuss how reading the data can be a close a call and how far technique has come in helping forecast a storm hundreds of miles over the ocean. But even with all the bells and whistles, sometimes simply taking a look outside can get you pretty far.
