“Battling Extinction” exhibit displayed at Anniston Museum of Natural History

Anniston, Ala. (WBRC) - The current exhibit at the Anniston Museum of Natural History tells visitors how they can save endangered species.
“Battling Extinction,” and is devoted to animals, and in some cases even plants, that are considered endangered. Replicas are used to tell each story.
Museum educational interpreter Cheyenne Strickland says many of the taxidermied animals are donated, either by estates of their owners, or sometimes from zoos.
The exhibit features a polar bear shot nearly 50 years ago, items made of ivory, in one case a set of tusks. And even a set of elephant feet made into umbrella stands were donated to the museum. They elephant feet had never even been displayed before.
"Most of the animals that you see in here, most of the animals behind me, the problems that they face are habitat loss and destruction more than anything. So we really wanted to highlight how many animals are being affected by humans," says Strickland.
The exhibit began in August, and there’s currently no set end date. It’s expected to go on at least through the end of the year.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.