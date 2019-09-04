Alabama EMA prepared to respond to Dorian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is escaping Hurricane Dorian, but the state EMA director says the agency is ready to help neighboring states who might be in the storm’s path.
Director Brian Hastings says they have been tracking Dorian since last week and have been monitoring requests for resources. The agency has sent a 70 person urban search and rescue team to Florida just in case they are needed.
"We want to have an outward mindset and lead very far forward with helping our neighbors because we know on another day, on another disaster, we might be the state who is asking for that support,” said Hastings.
In addition, resources from FEMA are being staged in Alabama. Numerous power companies have also moved crews to the state.
