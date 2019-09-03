Woman finds possible headstones in vacant lot next to family’s home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side working to find answers for a Birmingham woman who found possible headstones right next to her family’s home.
Sandra Frost said she found a headstone in a vacant lot next to her uncle’s house.
She called us to see if we could help find out if someone is in fact buried there, and what she should do next.
It’s a crumbling headstone with the name Eloise Pendleton on it.
When you look closely, it says she was born in December of 1889 and died in 1971.
Frost said workers were installing a gate outside her uncle’s house when one of the men decided to take a quick break in the shade at a vacant lot next door.
That’s when he found it.
“He said, ‘Oh my God. This is a headstone with a human name on it,'" she said. "He said, ‘Looks like someone had been buried out here.’”
And while we were there, members of the Birmingham African American Genealogy Group actually found more possible headstones on the property!
They’re now working to confirm who that headstone belongs to, and if she was in fact buried there.
It’s a huge mystery right now, but it’s one that will hopefully get cleared up Wednesday after some more research.
We’ll keep you updated on what we find out.
