2 weeks pass since Auburn University student’s disappearance

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn University graduate student who was supposed to start classes on Aug. 19 is still missing, and few details about his whereabouts have been uncovered.
Chih-Kai Lai, a 21-year-old resident of Taiwan, arrived in the U.S. several weeks prior to the beginning of classes. His last communication with a family member was on Saturday, Aug. 17, two days before a missing person report was filed.
Detectives have since found video surveillance of him at a restaurant in the 300 block of West Magnolia Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 18.
A member of the Auburn Taiwanese Student Association reported him missing the next day after he failed to show up for class.
Lai was last known to have been wearing black warm-up pants with white stripes, running shoes, a t-shirt, and glasses, seen in a surveillance photo from near his apartment. He lived in the 300 block of East Magnolia.
Police have conducted numerous interviews and have examined electronic devices and surveillance as part of their investigation. Federal officials have also assisted, but without success.
Lai is an Asian male, who is 5′6″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair and wears glasses.
Anyone with information regarding Lai’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
Authorities have not indicated a change their belief that Lai left on his own accord, and there’s been no indication of foul play at this point in the investigation.
