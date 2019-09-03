WBRC Sideline Week 2 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football is back in full swing in Alabama! Check below for a list of games we’ll be at this Friday night.
Game of the Week: Hoover at Thompson
Tuscaloosa County at Mountain Brook
Hewitt-Trussville at Oak Mountain
Pleasant Grove at Briarwood
Hueytown at Hillcrest
Jemison at Central-Tuscaloosa
Jacksonville at Ashville
Donoho at Ragland
Fairfield at John Carroll
Shades Valley at Pinson Valley
Gardendale at Huffman
Ramsay at Parker
Homewood at Pelham
Holt at Oakman
Dora at Jasper
