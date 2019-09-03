WBRC Sideline Week 2 schedule

By WBRC Staff | September 3, 2019 at 6:49 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 6:49 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football is back in full swing in Alabama! Check below for a list of games we’ll be at this Friday night.

Game of the Week: Hoover at Thompson

Tuscaloosa County at Mountain Brook

Hewitt-Trussville at Oak Mountain

Pleasant Grove at Briarwood

Hueytown at Hillcrest

Jemison at Central-Tuscaloosa

Jacksonville at Ashville

Donoho at Ragland

Fairfield at John Carroll

Shades Valley at Pinson Valley

Gardendale at Huffman

Ramsay at Parker

Homewood at Pelham

Holt at Oakman

Dora at Jasper

