A UAB football player’s work of art takes his family with him on the football field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB defensive lineman Garrett Marino is a big reason why the Blazers are sitting with a 1-0 record. His play in the season opener helped UAB beat Alabama State University.
Another thing about Marino is that he likes body artwork, also known as tattoos.
“I got my first tattoo when I was a freshman in high school,” said Marino. “I wanted to fit in, and all the seniors had one, so I shaved my head to help me look older and I could get a tattoo. Also my grandfather did that type of art, he was in the Navy, and I like his stuff so it means something to me.”
Marino is a senior, and in the first game of the season he lead the Blazers with a career high nine tackles. His performance earned him the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week.
Marino and the Blazers hit the road this week to play at Akron in the first meeting between these two schools in football. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at InfoCision Stadium in Ohio.
