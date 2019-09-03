Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue using a newer, better truck at Tuscaloosa National Airport

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters showed off their new Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting truck, or ARFF, at Tuscaloosa National Airport.
It shoots longer streams of water and foam than the previous fire truck stationed at the airport.
“One of the features we have on it, we did have on the old one, was a high reach turret. It has a boom that can actually reach over into an airplane and stick a spike into the fuselage and discharge water that way. So that would help a lot with a cargo plane,” Mike Hulsey, an apparatus operator with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue told WBRC.
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue invited us to a recent training session with the department’s E-One Titan ARFF. It’s their first line of defense in accidents involving a plane when there’s a threat of it catching fire.
“Extremely common at literally most airports of a certain size that have certain aircraft coming in and out. It’s an F-A-A requirement,” according to Craig Standridge with E One.
Besides water and fire-retardant foam, it can also spray a chemical powder that puts out electrical fires. Fire fighters said it’s needed as Tuscaloosa’s national airport tries to grow.
“Most of the aircraft here you’re going to be dealing with pretty large amounts of fuel. Some of the cargo planes carry real large amounts of fuel. So we’re going to be dealing with a fuel fire just about anytime we have a crash,” Hulsey continued.
The city spent more than one million dollars for the vehicle.
