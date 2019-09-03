Tuscaloosa author to host strike out suicide prevention event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - September is suicide prevention month and one young author in Tuscaloosa is hosting an event to raise awareness.
The Kristen Amerson Youth foundation will host a strike out suicide prevention event at Bowlero next month, but they are looking to get the word out now.
The Founder is a young author who wrote two books in honor of his 11-year-old sister who took her own life, “My Happy Place” and “Kristen’s Rainy Day”. He’s been on a mission to educate young people in schools as well as parents about suicide prevention.
The Foundation has had several sponsors like University Medical Center help pay for lanes where the community can not only come out and bowl and eat for free at Bowlero Oct. 5th from 6 to 8 p.m. but also learn more about the cause.
“We’re looking to educate folk on the front end to make sure children know what to do if they ever become suicidal, to help parents recognize the signs within their children so they don’t have to ever go through what my family went through losing a loved one. It’s very important because we are losing more children to suicide,” said JacQuan Winters Founder of the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation. Most of the money raised will go towards helping expand the program into more Tuscaloosa city schools.
Winters’ contact information is 205-826-9740 or jwinters@kristenamersonyouth.org if you would like to donate.
To learn more about the foundation click here.
