Tuscaloosa author to host strike out suicide prevention event

“We’re looking to educate folk on the front end to make sure children know what to do if they ever become suicidal, to help parents recognize the signs within their children so they don’t have to ever go through what my family went through losing a loved one. It’s very important because we are losing more children to suicide,” said JacQuan Winters Founder of the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation. Most of the money raised will go towards helping expand the program into more Tuscaloosa city schools.