Tracking Dorian and several other tropical systems, including a depression in the Gulf

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Dorian is moving northwest at 2 mph, has winds of 110 mph and is still producing dangerous winds and life-threatening storm surge on Grand Bahama Island. From the Florida coastline to the Carolinas, there are all sorts of watches and warnings in effect from hurricane, to tropical storm to storm surge. By Wednesday morning, Dorian is forecast to still be at Cat 2 strength and off the coast of Florida near Jacksonville. By Thursday morning, it makes a close approach to South Carolina and the Outer Banks of North Carolina by Friday morning. Besides the wind and surge, heavy rainfall could cause flooding. It will continue to pick up speed and be off the coast of New England by Saturday.
September is the peak of the hurricane season, so it isn’t a surprise that we are monitoring several systems in the Atlantic and Gulf. Tropical Depression Number 7 has formed in the Gulf and will track west with time and likely impact parts of Mexico by Thursday. If it strengthens into a tropical storm then it will get the name Fernand. We are also watching three other systems in the middle and eastern Atlantic. Two systems off the coast of Africa have a high chance on forming into a tropical depression or storm. For now, none of these systems are forecast to impact the United States. We will continue to monitor the tropics as the most active part of the hurricane season continues.
Back in Alabama, it is hot and dry. Temperatures the next two afternoons will top off in the middle 90s. A front passes by but with no rain on Wednesday night and usher in slightly cooler and drier air. You’ll love the feel in the morning by Friday because temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Enjoy the brief break because we look to heat up and stay dry over the weekend. This is horrible news for the ongoing severe drought situation.
Keep up with the tropics and any updates via the WBRC First Alert Weather app.
Stay cool.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.