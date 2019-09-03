Tracking Dorian and several other tropical systems, including a depression in the Gulf

September is the peak of the hurricane season, so it isn’t a surprise that we are monitoring several systems in the Atlantic and Gulf. Tropical Depression Number 7 has formed in the Gulf and will track west with time and likely impact parts of Mexico by Thursday. If it strengthens into a tropical storm then it will get the name Fernand. We are also watching three other systems in the middle and eastern Atlantic. Two systems off the coast of Africa have a high chance on forming into a tropical depression or storm. For now, none of these systems are forecast to impact the United States. We will continue to monitor the tropics as the most active part of the hurricane season continues.