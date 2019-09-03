3rd Annual Taste of Five Points South set for Sunday September 8th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re in the mood for French Food, or Thai, or Seafood, or even vegetarian fare, you can find it all in Five Points South. The historic district is a showcase of Birmingham’s culinary arts, all within walking distance.
This weekend you have the chance to try them all at the 3rd Annual Taste of Five Points.
More than two dozen local restaurants will be showcasing their diverse menu items with bite size samplings in booths at Brother Bryan Park. Retail vendors, faith communities and nonprofits will be there too showing off their ministries. The event includes music and entertainment with the Five Points Storyteller competition.
The goal, to celebrate the diversity of the neighborhood, founded 132 years ago.
“Five 5 points is a special place, if you grew up here then you know the history of 5 points south, everybody has a Five Points story. We just want to always be pushing 5 points as a premier culinary destination in Alabama and we think the best neighborhood in Birmingham,” says Steve Alexander. He’s the chairman of the Five Points Alliance.
He loves the neighborhood, He works and worships there, and fondly points out the first apartment he lived in there 35 years ago.
“I love 5 points. The history of it, the diversity. Young people old people, the ethnicities. 5 points has a little bit of everything and that’s why I love it,” says Alexander.
He is working with business leaders and the city of Birmingham to improve the area, with everything from new bike lanes and park revitalization, to changes in traffic patterns. Renderings of those visions will be available and explained at the Taste of Five Points too.
“It’s an opportunity for us to showcase all the plans coming together around Five Points South, from the city, the master plan from the Northside/Southside framework plan and the soon to be redevelopment of southtown,” says Alexander.
This year’s event is being held in Brother Bryan Park, and Alexander says that’s intentional.
“We are going to focus on Brother Bryan park, on re-energizing it and bringing it back to it’s beauty of the past,” says Alexander. “It’s a historic place. The architecture. This community was built as a neighborhood, not a commercial district, the commercial district was formed around the neighborhood, so it’s walk-able, that’s the trend nowadays days. How to make more walk-able communities, more bicycle lanes, fewer cars. That’s were everything is going.”
He hopes the event will help others see why he loves Five Points so much.
“It’s a great place to visit, best restaurants in Birmingham, a safe place to visit at night, there’s a lot of fun to be had here, it’s a good place to come to church, it’s a good place to raise your children”
The Taste of Five Points is Sunday September 8th from noon until 4pm. All the food is included in the tickets, which are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and include 2 drink tickets. Student tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Children under 12 are free.
All proceeds from the event benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.