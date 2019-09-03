Permanent fix to Chelsea intersection coming in October

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Chelsea is still working for a more permanent fix to a busy intersection.
The city plans to improve the intersection of Old highway 280 and Highway 11.
They put up temporary traffic lights almost a year ago hoping to replace them with a permanent traffic light, but Mayor Tony Picklesimer that is taking a little longer than expected.
“Instead of stringing light across the intersection, we are going to install the poles that have the arms on them. They look better and don’t have the wires on them. Those polls have a 9 to 10 monthly time given the manufacturer,” he explains.
They knew they wanted to get the traffic light in there sooner than 10 months, which is why they installed a temporary one.
The new one should be ready to install by October.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.