Pelham City Schools continues to see growth and facility renovations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham City Schools are seeing 3% growth each year.
Each year they are making sure that the school facilities keeps up with the growth.
10 million dollars in improvements have been poured into Pelham High School alone. They have built a new field house, renovated an auditorium, added learning labs and science labs. They have also done several updates to the outside of the school.
As the school system continues to grow, Superintendent Dr. Scott Coefield says they have a lot of space to grow into, but they want to make sure the facilities can accommodate the growing popularity in school programs.
That is their focus going into this school year. They hit a facilities campaign hard and want to continue that momentum.
“Those have been going on for about four years. Do we have some things on the drawing board? Yes,” says Coefield. “When we will get to those that is part of the budgeting the financial outlook moving forward or not really ready to announce any future plans but however we do have some things on the drawing board but no major changes at Pelham high school. It really is a different facility than it was five years ago.”
In addition to the upgrade at the high school, the system has also built two new schools.
The superintendent says he does not expect it to slow down any time soon.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.