Northport PD investigating two business burglaries, suspect in custody

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport police have a person in custody who is suspected of burglarizing two business.
Anders Hardware was burglarized Tuesday morning and Bill Lunsford Construction/ARR Restoration and Remediation was burglarized over the weekend. Both business are located near each other.
An employee at Bill Lunsford tells WBRC he saw someone in the bushes with a sharp object and held him down until police arrived.
Police found merchandise from the hardware store in the suspect’s car and recovered what was stolen from Bill Lunsford Construction.
No charges have been filed yet.
